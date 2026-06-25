Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:35 25.06.2026

Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

1 min read
Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

Authorized law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions at the Khmelnytsky Nunclear Power Plant (NPP) site on June 25, JSC Energoatom announced on Thursday.

"According to the information available to the company, the investigative actions relate to certain procurement procedures carried out in previous years," the company noted.

Energoatom stated that it provides full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies, supplies all necessary documentation and information in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, and is interested in a comprehensive, objective, and impartial establishment of all circumstances of the case.

"The current management of the company consistently adheres to the principles of transparency and accountability in corporate governance, supports comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies, and advocates for a proper legal assessment of all possible violations, regardless of when they were committed," the company emphasized.

Energoatom noted that the investigative actions do not affect production processes or the safety of the facility’s operation. Khmelnytsky NPP operates routinely, ensuring the reliable and safe operation of power units and stable electricity generation for the needs of the state.

Tags: #khmelnytsky_npp #investigating

MORE ABOUT

10:18 03.09.2025
We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

11:45 20.06.2025
Issue of buying equipment for Ukrainian Khmelnytsky NPP in Bulgaria is open, project not cancelled – minister

Issue of buying equipment for Ukrainian Khmelnytsky NPP in Bulgaria is open, project not cancelled – minister

16:27 18.03.2025
Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

17:26 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy hears reports on protection of critical infrastructure at Khmelnytsky NPP

Zelenskyy hears reports on protection of critical infrastructure at Khmelnytsky NPP

15:20 11.02.2025
Ukrainian parliament approves equipment purchase from Bulgaria for construction of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4

Ukrainian parliament approves equipment purchase from Bulgaria for construction of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4

16:27 06.02.2025
New version of bill on Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 removes all contradictions - Energy Ministry

New version of bill on Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 removes all contradictions - Energy Ministry

18:05 04.02.2025
Ukraine has right to decide fate of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4, while IAEA to monitor safety – Director General Grossi

Ukraine has right to decide fate of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4, while IAEA to monitor safety – Director General Grossi

18:10 14.01.2025
EU hasn't expressed official position for or against development of Khmelnytsky NPP, it's up to Ukraine to decide – Mathernova

EU hasn't expressed official position for or against development of Khmelnytsky NPP, it's up to Ukraine to decide – Mathernova

17:01 06.01.2025
Completion of construction of Khmelnytsky NPP will require 9,000 employees, recruitment of new personnel – Energoatom head

Completion of construction of Khmelnytsky NPP will require 9,000 employees, recruitment of new personnel – Energoatom head

14:24 12.09.2024
Russian drone approaches Khmelnytsky NPP during night attack

Russian drone approaches Khmelnytsky NPP during night attack

HOT NEWS

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

LATEST

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Teenage girls injured in electric scooter collision in Kharkiv region

Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

Fedorov: Denmark to transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine

Defense minister names three areas for Ukraine to keep initiative, announces exports to partners

AD
AD