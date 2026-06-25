Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

Authorized law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions at the Khmelnytsky Nunclear Power Plant (NPP) site on June 25, JSC Energoatom announced on Thursday.

"According to the information available to the company, the investigative actions relate to certain procurement procedures carried out in previous years," the company noted.

Energoatom stated that it provides full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies, supplies all necessary documentation and information in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, and is interested in a comprehensive, objective, and impartial establishment of all circumstances of the case.

"The current management of the company consistently adheres to the principles of transparency and accountability in corporate governance, supports comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies, and advocates for a proper legal assessment of all possible violations, regardless of when they were committed," the company emphasized.

Energoatom noted that the investigative actions do not affect production processes or the safety of the facility’s operation. Khmelnytsky NPP operates routinely, ensuring the reliable and safe operation of power units and stable electricity generation for the needs of the state.