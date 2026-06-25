Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 25.06.2026

Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

1 min read
Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 83 enemy drones overnight Thursday, but hits from a ballistic missile and six attack UAVs were recorded at seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 83 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report reads.

In total, overnight June 25 (from 18:00 on June 24), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 90 attack UAVs of Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits of a ballistic missile and six attack UAVs were recorded at seven locations, and falling debris from downed targets was documented at nine locations.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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