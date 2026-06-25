Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he instructed intelligence services and the Defense Forces to carry out pre-emptive strikes against facilities that Russia uses to support military actions against Ukraine.

"I instructed our intelligence services and military to act pre-emptively against facilities Russia uses to expand its war effort," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to the president, the Russian leadership is concentrating air defense systems around Moscow, Valdai, and the Kerch Bridge, weakening the protection of other regions of the country. In particular, hundreds of launchers of the S-400, S-500, and Pantsir systems have been redeployed to the Moscow region, according to him.

Zelenskyy also reported that nearly 90 air defense launchers were moved to Valdai from other regions of Russia, and a separate air defense division is being formed to protect the state leadership.

In addition, the president, citing intelligence data, claimed a fuel shortage in more than 60 regions of Russia and rising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to him, Russian special services are allegedly considering the possibility of postponing or canceling the voting planned for September to elect State Duma deputies from the United Russia party due to domestic difficulties and uncertainty regarding the development of the situation in the country.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the problems inside Russia are a consequence of the unwillingness of the Russian leadership to end the war and move to real peace negotiations.

Tags: #strikes #facilities #russia

MORE ABOUT

18:34 23.06.2026
Putin declares Russia's readiness for negotiations with Ukraine based on Istanbul agreements

Putin declares Russia's readiness for negotiations with Ukraine based on Istanbul agreements

14:36 23.06.2026
USF units hit Orion UAVs, air defense systems, key enemy targets

USF units hit Orion UAVs, air defense systems, key enemy targets

09:55 22.06.2026
Russia strikes 3 civilian vessels in Black Sea overnight - official

Russia strikes 3 civilian vessels in Black Sea overnight - official

20:52 19.06.2026
Dispute arisen within EU over whether to open dialogue with Russia regarding war in Ukraine – media

Dispute arisen within EU over whether to open dialogue with Russia regarding war in Ukraine – media

16:48 19.06.2026
Russia has hit Ukraine's power grid over 6,000 times since invasion – official

Russia has hit Ukraine's power grid over 6,000 times since invasion – official

12:50 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

17:58 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Trump supports increasing pressure on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy: Trump supports increasing pressure on Russia to end war

19:07 17.06.2026
Meloni: person from large EU country can't represent EU at Russia talks

Meloni: person from large EU country can't represent EU at Russia talks

14:57 17.06.2026
Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

13:24 17.06.2026
NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

HOT NEWS

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

LATEST

Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Teenage girls injured in electric scooter collision in Kharkiv region

Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

Fedorov: Denmark to transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine

Defense minister names three areas for Ukraine to keep initiative, announces exports to partners

AD
AD