Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he instructed intelligence services and the Defense Forces to carry out pre-emptive strikes against facilities that Russia uses to support military actions against Ukraine.

"I instructed our intelligence services and military to act pre-emptively against facilities Russia uses to expand its war effort," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to the president, the Russian leadership is concentrating air defense systems around Moscow, Valdai, and the Kerch Bridge, weakening the protection of other regions of the country. In particular, hundreds of launchers of the S-400, S-500, and Pantsir systems have been redeployed to the Moscow region, according to him.

Zelenskyy also reported that nearly 90 air defense launchers were moved to Valdai from other regions of Russia, and a separate air defense division is being formed to protect the state leadership.

In addition, the president, citing intelligence data, claimed a fuel shortage in more than 60 regions of Russia and rising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

According to him, Russian special services are allegedly considering the possibility of postponing or canceling the voting planned for September to elect State Duma deputies from the United Russia party due to domestic difficulties and uncertainty regarding the development of the situation in the country.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the problems inside Russia are a consequence of the unwillingness of the Russian leadership to end the war and move to real peace negotiations.