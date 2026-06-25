Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:04 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners
Photo: Exilenova+

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces do not allow Russia to use temporarily occupied territories as a tool for dragging out the war and consolidating the occupation.

"In the south of our country, in Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, we do not allow Russia to use our lands as a tool for dragging out the war and turning the occupation into an endless one," Zelenskyy said.

The president specifically emphasized the importance of the operation regarding temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Our operation, particularly regarding Crimea, is clearly calculated," the head of state noted, adding that the course of events confirms the correctness of the chosen approach.

According to Zelenskyy, during consultations with partners within the G7, Ukraine discussed additional decisions, the implementation of which depends on international support.

"If exactly what we talked about with partners within the G7 appears in Ukraine, and this depends on the decision of partners, we will promptly provide conditions when Russia will be forced to choose peace," the president stated.

He added that Ukraine counts on a positive response from allies and emphasized that the partners well understand exactly what needs of the Ukrainian side are being discussed.

Tags: #operation #crimea

MORE ABOUT

11:25 24.06.2026
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

14:26 23.06.2026
Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

15:29 22.06.2026
Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

18:36 17.06.2026
Fedorov: tourist season in Crimea this year only for Ukrainian drones

Fedorov: tourist season in Crimea this year only for Ukrainian drones

17:06 16.06.2026
Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

13:17 09.06.2026
Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

14:36 19.05.2026
Businesses demanding abolition of maximum service life standards for railcars, with their technical condition being priority

Businesses demanding abolition of maximum service life standards for railcars, with their technical condition being priority

15:21 29.04.2026
SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to 3 individuals training schoolchildren in Simferopol for war against Ukraine

SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to 3 individuals training schoolchildren in Simferopol for war against Ukraine

16:44 28.04.2026
USF of Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Iskander base in occupied Crimea

USF of Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Iskander base in occupied Crimea

15:02 18.04.2026
SBU claims hits on three Russian Navy ships in Crimea

SBU claims hits on three Russian Navy ships in Crimea

HOT NEWS

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

LATEST

Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Teenage girls injured in electric scooter collision in Kharkiv region

Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

Fedorov: Denmark to transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine

Defense minister names three areas for Ukraine to keep initiative, announces exports to partners

AD
AD