Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Photo: Exilenova+

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces do not allow Russia to use temporarily occupied territories as a tool for dragging out the war and consolidating the occupation.

"In the south of our country, in Crimea, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, we do not allow Russia to use our lands as a tool for dragging out the war and turning the occupation into an endless one," Zelenskyy said.

The president specifically emphasized the importance of the operation regarding temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Our operation, particularly regarding Crimea, is clearly calculated," the head of state noted, adding that the course of events confirms the correctness of the chosen approach.

According to Zelenskyy, during consultations with partners within the G7, Ukraine discussed additional decisions, the implementation of which depends on international support.

"If exactly what we talked about with partners within the G7 appears in Ukraine, and this depends on the decision of partners, we will promptly provide conditions when Russia will be forced to choose peace," the president stated.

He added that Ukraine counts on a positive response from allies and emphasized that the partners well understand exactly what needs of the Ukrainian side are being discussed.