Teenage girls injured in electric scooter collision in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, two girls (aged 12 and 13) were injured while riding together on a single electric scooter along the roadway and colliding with an oncoming Ford truck.

"According to preliminary data, the truck driver was coming around a bend in the road. Noticing the children on the electric scooter in the oncoming lane, the man applied emergency braking and tried to prevent a collision. However, the traffic accident could not be avoided. A probe into the accident is underway," the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reports.

Both girls have been hospitalized.

Juvenile prevention officers drew up an administrative protocol under Article 184 (failure by parents or persons replacing them to perform duties regarding the upbringing of children) of the Code of Administrative Offenses against the mother of the girl who was driving the electric scooter, and conducted preventive talks with the families of both girls to prevent similar incidents in the future.