Russian attack on Kherson central market injures three – official

Photo: https://t.me/yaroslavshanko

Three men were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the Central Market in the regional center, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko has reported.

"Another Russian strike on the Central district of Kherson. Today, the occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility, using a Herbera-type strike UAV... As of now, three injured employees of the enterprise are known. The men, aged 30, 46, and 48, were at their workplaces during the enemy attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to his information, all victims have been hospitalized in moderate condition and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Additionally, multi-story buildings and vehicles located nearby were damaged as a result of the attack.