Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

A deminer of the Norwegian People's Aid humanitarian organization, who was injured due to Russian shelling, has died in the hospital, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"A mine clearance specialist of the NPA humanitarian organization, who suffered due to the Russian shelling of the Vysokopillia hromada, has died in the hospital. Medics fought desperately for the life of the 25-year-old youth, but the injuries proved too severe," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

According to his information, a total of two Norwegian People's Aid employees received fatal injuries as a result of this attack. Four other specialists were injured.

As reported earlier, an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) was killed due to shelling by Russian troops in Kherson Oblast, and it was preliminarily known that three other representatives of this organization were injured.