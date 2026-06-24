Interfax-Ukraine
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20:11 24.06.2026

Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

1 min read
Russian shelling injures 15 in Sumy region, including three children – official

During the day, 15 civilians, including three children, sought medical assistance after suffering from occupation forces' attacks on settlements in the region, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has reported.

"Today, 15 civilians who suffered as a result of hostile attacks in Sumy region turned to medics for help. These are people who received injuries or are experiencing an acute stress reaction following a series of Russian drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the oblast. Among the victims are three children: an 11-year-old boy in Konotop, a 6-year-old boy in Sumy, and a 15-year-old teenager in Putyvl," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hryhorov, four of the injured are in hospitals, three of them in serious condition. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance.

According to him, two gas stations in the Sumy hromada, a cinema building in Konotop, as well as civilian infrastructure in Putyvl came under fire.

Tags: #shelling #sumy #consequences

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