Interfax-Ukraine
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19:53 24.06.2026

Fedorov: Denmark to transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine

1 min read
Fedorov: Denmark to transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine

Denmark will transfer 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has reported.

"We suggested that our partners review part of the already planned support and reorient resources from short-range artillery to long-range solutions. Denmark responded promptly to this request. As a result, the Defense Forces will receive an additional 15,000 long-range artillery rounds. Some of them have already arrived in Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that long-range ammunition is currently one of the key requests from the frontline.

"Under the conditions of the constantly expanding drone kill-zone, they make it possible to more effectively strike the enemy, their logistics, and command posts, while simultaneously reducing the risks for our military," the Minister remarked.

Fedorov thanked Denmark for the swift communication and readiness to adapt its support to the real needs of the frontline.

Tags: #fedorov #denmark

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