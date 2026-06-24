Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the cessation of operations in Belarus of retransmitters that were used to correct Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, effective from Monday, June 22.

"According to available information reported to me by the commander-in-chief and intelligence, the respective retransmitters ceased their operations on the territory of Belarus as of June 22. Whether they have been dismantled or not, to be honest, I do not know yet, but we are working on this, and I am monitoring it very closely and receiving daily reports. The fact is that the retransmitters are not working today," Zelenskyy told journalists on Wednesday.

To be continued