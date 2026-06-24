Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

Six major agreements with international partners totalling more than EUR 2.5 million were signed on Wednesday during Lviv Resilience Day event on the sidelines of the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland, even before the conference itself opens on Thursday, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"Together with the Lithuanian government, we have secured over EUR 1 million for the development of St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital and the Unbroken University educational programs. Together with Swedfund, we have secured EUR 500,000 to prepare a project to modernize Lviv’s district heating system. The Czech company AS&HC will donate three heat pumps to our maternity hospital," Sadovy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, a memorandum was signed with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish the German Desk, which will be the third investment promotion office in Lviv following the Japan Desk and the Norway Desk, and, together with the Czech-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a new educational program has been launched as part of the Unbroken University School of Municipal Partnership, which will help Ukrainian communities attract investment and build international partnerships.

In addition, a memorandum was signed with the French company TAP Holding, which plans to expand its operations in Ukraine and open new facilities in Lviv, the mayor said.

"And these are just the results of a single day’s work in Gdańsk. Although, in reality, months of negotiations, meetings, business trips, and our team’s daily work lie behind each of these agreements," he said.

Separately, Sadovy said "despite everything that has recently been attempted to be imposed on us in the public sphere, Poland welcomes us warmly."