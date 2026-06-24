Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 24.06.2026

Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

2 min read
Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

 Six major agreements with international partners totalling more than EUR 2.5 million were signed on Wednesday during Lviv Resilience Day event on the sidelines of the Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland, even before the conference itself opens on Thursday, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"Together with the Lithuanian government, we have secured over EUR 1 million for the development of St. Nicholas Children’s Hospital and the Unbroken University educational programs. Together with Swedfund, we have secured EUR 500,000 to prepare a project to modernize Lviv’s district heating system. The Czech company AS&HC will donate three heat pumps to our maternity hospital," Sadovy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, a memorandum was signed with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish the German Desk, which will be the third investment promotion office in Lviv following the Japan Desk and the Norway Desk, and, together with the Czech-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a new educational program has been launched as part of the Unbroken University School of Municipal Partnership, which will help Ukrainian communities attract investment and build international partnerships.

In addition, a memorandum was signed with the French company TAP Holding, which plans to expand its operations in Ukraine and open new facilities in Lviv, the mayor said.

"And these are just the results of a single day’s work in Gdańsk. Although, in reality, months of negotiations, meetings, business trips, and our team’s daily work lie behind each of these agreements," he said.

Separately, Sadovy said "despite everything that has recently been attempted to be imposed on us in the public sphere, Poland welcomes us warmly."

Tags: #urc_2026 #sadovy #lviv_resilience_day

MORE ABOUT

15:17 24.06.2026
French AFD to provide Ukrgasbank with up to EUR45 mln to finance municipalities

French AFD to provide Ukrgasbank with up to EUR45 mln to finance municipalities

14:15 24.06.2026
Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

13:18 24.06.2026
Kwasniewski predicts ceasefire in Ukraine in coming months: now we have storm before calm

Kwasniewski predicts ceasefire in Ukraine in coming months: now we have storm before calm

15:13 29.05.2026
Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

Curious to see how Nawrocki plans to go collect the Order from Ukrainian soldiers - Sadovy

13:07 15.05.2026
Man pours unknown liquid on Lviv mayor Sadovy – police

Man pours unknown liquid on Lviv mayor Sadovy – police

13:27 31.03.2026
Over 50 culture ministers and EU diplomats arrive in Lviv – mayor

Over 50 culture ministers and EU diplomats arrive in Lviv – mayor

15:22 07.04.2025
New Mental Health Center opened in Lviv – Sadovy

New Mental Health Center opened in Lviv – Sadovy

18:49 28.01.2025
Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

Three Ministers, UNESCO Director General arrive in Lviv for opening of cultural hub – mayor

15:38 23.11.2022
Lviv completely left without electricity

Lviv completely left without electricity

19:03 26.03.2022
Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

HOT NEWS

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg

Russia kills employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region – official

LATEST

Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia beach rises to six – official

Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

EU working group to reconsider assessment of screening results for Ukraine clusters 2-6 on Friday – media

AD
AD