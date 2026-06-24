Interfax-Ukraine
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18:47 24.06.2026

Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

1 min read
Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky
Photo: Naftogaz

Russia has struck Ukrnafta gas stations across three regions of the country and production assets of Naftogaz Group in Poltava region, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky has reported.

"The enemy attacked filling station complexes and production assets of Naftogaz Group. Several Ukrnafta gas stations in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under fire at once," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Koretsky, during one of the Shahed drone attacks, a female employee of a gas station was seriously injured and hospitalized in grave condition. The station itself suspended operations due to the destruction.

In addition, according to the report, overnight and this morning, Russians used drones to strike production assets in Poltava region, resulting in significant damage to gas production and storage facilities. Operations at some of the assets have been suspended.

"Thanks to the prompt actions of the State Emergency Service rescuers and specialists of Naftogaz Group, a fire at one of the facilities was quickly extinguished. None of the personnel or rescuers were injured. An assessment of the scale of destruction is underway," the head of Naftogaz specified.

Tags: #ukrnafta #naftogaz #russian_attack

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