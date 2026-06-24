Interfax-Ukraine
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18:31 24.06.2026

Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU

2 min read
Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/06/24

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has delivered the first batch of 20 modernized Ai-Petri electronic counter-surveillance systems, with a total value of UAH 230 million, to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We have significantly increased the power, frequency range, range, and reliability of the "Ai-Petri" systems," Poroshenko said on Facebook.He noted that the modernized Ai-Petri systems have become even more effective against reconnaissance and strike drones, equipped with electronic warfare capabilities, Starlink devices, and charging stations. "Technological advancement gives us the chance to stay two steps ahead of the enemy. We are capable of this, as I saw for myself at the Eurosatory 2026 international defense exhibition, which I attended recently in France, where Ukraine was very well represented," the politician said.

Poroshenko also handed over nine systems for tire mounting, repair, and backup power supply for military equipment to the Defense Forces brigades.

According to the European Solidarity website, representatives of the artillery and mechanized brigades, Special Operations Forces, and logistics units received two containerized repair workshops, five containerized tire-changing systems (including Runflat systems), and a containerized battery system for equipment, totalling approximately UAH 20 million.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Poroshenko has provided UAH 8.1 billion in aid to the Defense Forces. Among other things, the troops received ten container-based battery maintenance units, 45 container-based repair workshops, more than 100 vehicle repair shops, 36 tire-changing stations, and over three hundred laundry and shower facilities.

The politician also called for an increase in the base rate of military allowances. "It is unfair that 40 billion is being taken from the Ministry of Defense’s budget while the army lacks funds. That is why we are fighting to return the Ministry of Defense’s funds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is unfair when the taxes that service members pay into local budgets are taken away and embezzled. And it is unfair that military personnel are the only ones whose pay has not been increased since 2022, despite rising prices, utility rates, housing costs, and inflation," he said on Facebook.

Tags: #eurosolidarity #poroshenko #ai_petri #afu

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