Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

The Regional Defense Council has decided to launch a mandatory evacuation from 12 border settlements across four territorial communities starting July 1, following a request from the military, Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus has reported.

According to his post on Telegram, this applies to the following settlements in Koriukivka hromada: Prybyn, Shyshkivka, and Rudnia; in Horodnia community: Lemeshivka and Moshchenka; in Novhorod-Siversky community: Vorobivka, Kamin, Kamianska Sloboda, Karabany, and Chaikyne; in Semenivka community: Hazoprovidne and Oleksandrivка.

"There is also a decision to extend the mandatory evacuation measures for seven border villages where it was announced in winter. Residents who wished to leave have departed, while the rest signed waivers. This concerns the following settlements: Snovsk community – Hirske; Horodnia community – Berylivka; Novhorod-Siversky community – Buchky, Hremyach, and Budo-Vorobivska; Semenivka community – Kostobobriv and Zalizny Mist," Chaus reported.

He noted that according to data from the hromadas and district administrations, about a thousand residents still remain in all these settlements. Among them are 120 children.

Chaus emphasized that the evacuation must be completed within two months.