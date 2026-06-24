Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:14 24.06.2026

Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

2 min read
Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

Another seven children and teenagers have been successfully returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the region with the assistance of the "Save Ukraine" charity organization under the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has announced.

"Four girls and three boys aged between 3 and 17 have been returned to Ukraine-controlled territory. Among them is a 17-year-old youth whom the occupation authorities attempted to add to the military registration lists. The so-called ‘police’ repeatedly came to his home for inspections, and the military commissar openly threatened his mother with criminal charges. The boy’s brother had been abducted following a neighbor’s denunciation and was brutally tortured in captivity," he wrote on Telegram.

A 13-year-old girl was also successfully returned, who had been hiding at home every day until evening so that the occupation authorities would not discover that she refused to attend a Russian school; the girl’s family had received threats that she would be taken away and placed in an orphanage.

According to Prokudin, today the children are undergoing rehabilitation at Hope and Healing Centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, and a safe place to live.

Tags: #return #save_ukraine #bring_kids_back_ua

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