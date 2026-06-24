Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, have notified of suspicion the head of the food service of one of the military units in Volyn, whose actions during the procurement of food for the military caused losses to the state of over UAH 1.1 million, the SBI has reported.

"According to the investigation, the officer was responsible for organizing and controlling the provision of food to personnel. During the execution of a Ministry of Defense contract for the supply of food to the military unit, he failed to ensure proper control over the generation of requests and the verification of documents," the agency informed on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Because of this, as noted by the SBI, more expensive non-seasonable vegetables were included in the requests instead of the seasonable counterparts provided for by the catalog, which cost significantly less.

"As a result, the products were supplied and paid for at inflated prices. Conducted expert evaluations confirmed that damage exceeding UAH 1.1 million was caused to the state budget," the statement reads.

The serviceman has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – negligent attitude of a military official toward service, committed under martial law, which caused severe consequences.

A motion to select a preventive measure for the suspect has been sent to court. Measures are also being taken to recover the damages caused to the state.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Volyn Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Western Region.