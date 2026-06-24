Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/6958

A new modern shelter has been built in one of the lyceums in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, which had been operating in a remote format since the beginning of the full-scale invasion due to the lack of one, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko has announced.

"Together with the heads of the capital's districts, I inspected a newly built radiation shelter in one of the lyceums in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, due to the absence of a dual-purpose structure, this educational institution had been operating in a remote learning format. Thanks to the shelter, the lyceum is returning to in-person learning and plans to increase the number of students," Klitschko wrote.

The Mayor of Kyiv noted that the shelter, with a total area of 1,300 sq. m, is designed for 600 people. It has everything necessary for classes during air raid alerts, provides the possibility of emergency power supply for up to 72 hours in case of blackouts, and has working Wi-Fi.

Klitschko reported that nine new shelters have been built in Kyiv over the past two years, with several more planned to open in 2026, alongside completing repairs of shelters in 109 educational institutions