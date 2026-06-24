Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:36 24.06.2026

Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

2 min read
Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/6958

A new modern shelter has been built in one of the lyceums in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, which had been operating in a remote format since the beginning of the full-scale invasion due to the lack of one, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko has announced.

"Together with the heads of the capital's districts, I inspected a newly built radiation shelter in one of the lyceums in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, due to the absence of a dual-purpose structure, this educational institution had been operating in a remote learning format. Thanks to the shelter, the lyceum is returning to in-person learning and plans to increase the number of students," Klitschko wrote.

The Mayor of Kyiv noted that the shelter, with a total area of 1,300 sq. m, is designed for 600 people. It has everything necessary for classes during air raid alerts, provides the possibility of emergency power supply for up to 72 hours in case of blackouts, and has working Wi-Fi.

Klitschko reported that nine new shelters have been built in Kyiv over the past two years, with several more planned to open in 2026, alongside completing repairs of shelters in 109 educational institutions

Tags: #klitschko #shelter

MORE ABOUT

16:46 22.06.2026
Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor

Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor

18:40 18.06.2026
Kyiv increases aid to military by another UAH 2 bln – mayor

Kyiv increases aid to military by another UAH 2 bln – mayor

13:35 18.06.2026
Kyiv City Council to approve borrowing UAH 2.5 bln, EUR 50 mln for heating season preparations – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council to approve borrowing UAH 2.5 bln, EUR 50 mln for heating season preparations – Klitschko

18:01 17.06.2026
Ukraine's first municipal facility to support IDPs opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Ukraine's first municipal facility to support IDPs opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

16:28 16.06.2026
Distributed cogeneration facilities with capacity of about 60 MW already built in Kyiv, over 100 MW more in progress – Klitschko

Distributed cogeneration facilities with capacity of about 60 MW already built in Kyiv, over 100 MW more in progress – Klitschko

10:13 09.06.2026
Accountability mechanism for mayor taking shape – Klitschko

Accountability mechanism for mayor taking shape – Klitschko

20:40 02.06.2026
Klitschko: Modern outpatient clinic for 12,500 children opened in Kyiv with support from Germany, UNICEF

Klitschko: Modern outpatient clinic for 12,500 children opened in Kyiv with support from Germany, UNICEF

20:16 02.06.2026
Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals

Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals

11:43 02.06.2026
Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5 – Klitschko

Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5 – Klitschko

20:32 01.06.2026
Backup heat and power supply system will cost Kyiv between UAH 30 bln and UAH 60 bln – Klitschko

Backup heat and power supply system will cost Kyiv between UAH 30 bln and UAH 60 bln – Klitschko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg

LATEST

Zelenskyy: drone retransmitters in Belarus cease operations on June 22

Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia beach rises to six – official

Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

AD
AD