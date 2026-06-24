Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:21 24.06.2026

Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region

2 min read
Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region
Photo: MFA

Ukraine calls on the international community to remain vigilant in light of the "military drills" currently being conducted in the Grodno region of Belarus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha has stated.

"From June 20 to July 2, the military commissariat of the Oshmyany district is notifying approximately 2,000 conscripts and setting up preliminary assembly points. While officially categorized as routine data verification, these actions serve as a tactic of intimidation toward neighboring states. The Belarusian leadership shows no intent to de-escalate. Instead, Minsk is increasing its military presence near the borders of Ukraine and NATO countries.," the Minister wrote on the X social network.

He emphasized that "strategy aligns with Kremlin interests, using political blackmail that directly contradicts the Belarusian leadership’s public statements regarding peace."

Sybiha added that Ukraine continues to closely monitor Belarus’ actions, reiterates its warnings to Minsk regarding deepening involvement in Russian aggression, and calls on the international community to increase pressure on the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that mobilization events involving military commissariats were taking place in the Grodno region of Belarus. Specifically, in the Oshmyany district, which directly borders the EU, conscripts are being massively summoned to assembly points to verify and update their registration data.

Tags: #sybiha #belarus #military_exercises

MORE ABOUT

14:15 24.06.2026
Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

14:53 22.06.2026
Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

12:05 20.06.2026
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha to return Polish medal over Zelenskyy snub

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha to return Polish medal over Zelenskyy snub

10:57 19.06.2026
Ukrainian weapons, not 'collective West,' attacking Russian regions – Sybiha

Ukrainian weapons, not 'collective West,' attacking Russian regions – Sybiha

11:25 17.06.2026
We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha

We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha

13:40 16.06.2026
Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process, Russian strike on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

09:00 16.06.2026
Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

18:58 15.06.2026
Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

Sybiha demands emergency UN Security Council meeting after Russian attacks

16:17 15.06.2026
Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

10:46 15.06.2026
Putin sends message through terror to G7 and European Council summits, I urge leaders to ensure appropriate response - Sybiha

Putin sends message through terror to G7 and European Council summits, I urge leaders to ensure appropriate response - Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg

Russia kills employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region – official

LATEST

Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia beach rises to six – official

Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

EU working group to reconsider assessment of screening results for Ukraine clusters 2-6 on Friday – media

AD
AD