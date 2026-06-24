Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region

Photo: MFA

Ukraine calls on the international community to remain vigilant in light of the "military drills" currently being conducted in the Grodno region of Belarus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha has stated.

"From June 20 to July 2, the military commissariat of the Oshmyany district is notifying approximately 2,000 conscripts and setting up preliminary assembly points. While officially categorized as routine data verification, these actions serve as a tactic of intimidation toward neighboring states. The Belarusian leadership shows no intent to de-escalate. Instead, Minsk is increasing its military presence near the borders of Ukraine and NATO countries.," the Minister wrote on the X social network.

He emphasized that "strategy aligns with Kremlin interests, using political blackmail that directly contradicts the Belarusian leadership’s public statements regarding peace."

Sybiha added that Ukraine continues to closely monitor Belarus’ actions, reiterates its warnings to Minsk regarding deepening involvement in Russian aggression, and calls on the international community to increase pressure on the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that mobilization events involving military commissariats were taking place in the Grodno region of Belarus. Specifically, in the Oshmyany district, which directly borders the EU, conscripts are being massively summoned to assembly points to verify and update their registration data.