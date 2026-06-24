Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Four people, including three minors, were injured in Zaporizhia as a result of a Russian attack on Wednesday afternoon, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has reported.

"Four people were injured, including three children. Medical assistance is being provided to everyone. Vehicles and a catering establishment that is currently non-operational were damaged," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He published photographs of the consequences of the hostile attack, which show that the occupiers struck the coastal zone of the river. A crater formed right on a sandy river beach. The windows of vehicles parked nearby were shattered.

Earlier, the head of the regional administration reported the injury of a 14-year-old girl and smoke in the city.

An air raid alert had been declared in the city. Fedorov reported the threat of the enemy using guided aerial bombs and strike drones against Zaporizhia region.