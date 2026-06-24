Moscow refinery unlikely to resume production this year – media

Photo: General Staff

Moscow refinery will not be able to resume operations for at least six months after two attacks by Ukrainian drones, Reuters reports on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

"Repairs will take at least six months," one of the publication’s interlocutors said.

Gazprom Neft, which manages the plant, did not respond to a request for comment.

It is noted that Moscow refinery processed 11.6 million tonnes of oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tonnes of gasoline and 3.2 million tonnes of diesel fuel.

As reported, Moscow refinery in Kapotnya, in south of Russian capital, ceased operations indefinitely after series of successful strikes by Defense Forces of Ukraine. As result of drone attacks on June 16 and 18, 2026, key facilities of enterprise were hit, including Euro+ oil processing unit and fuel tanks. Combined unit, which covered about 53% of primary refining, was damaged, as well as newest Euro+ block, put into modernization in 2020.

Moscow refinery provided fuel for more than third of Moscow region and supplied significant volumes of aviation fuel for Moscow airports.