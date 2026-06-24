Prisoner and Dnipropetrovsk region resident appropriate over UAH 2 mln received by military widow following husband's death

Kharkiv law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to two men (a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region and a prisoner of the Manevychi correctional colony serving a sentence for murder) who appropriated money received by the widow of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as state aid following her husband’s death.

"The men were served a notice of suspicion on the facts of unauthorized interference in the operation of an information (automated) system, which led to leakage and forgery of information, committed by a prior conspiracy by a group of persons during martial law, causing significant harm (Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); and theft committed by a prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

According to the investigation, during January 2025, the suspects repeatedly made unauthorized logins into the woman’s internet banking account, after which they changed the login credentials to gain full access to her funds in the account via a mobile application. Subsequently, over the course of 19 transactions, they transferred more than UAH 2 million from the victim’s card to controlled accounts—funds that the woman had received as state assistance after her husband died at the front.

Pre-trial restrictions in the form of custody were chosen for both suspects.

Law enforcement officers are identifying the full circle of individuals involved in committing this crime and are establishing the channels through which the suspects obtained information about the relatives of fallen defenders and the payment of state aid to them.