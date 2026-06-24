Interfax-Ukraine
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16:02 24.06.2026

Relative of former head of Khmelnytsky MSEC conceals nearly UAH 20 mln in account in Austria – SBI

2 min read
Relative of former head of Khmelnytsky MSEC conceals nearly UAH 20 mln in account in Austria – SBI
Photo: https://t.me/DBRgovua/

State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) employees served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the Central-Western Interregional Directorate of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Khmelnytsky), who is a relative of the former head of the Khmelnytsky Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) Tetiana Krupa, suspected of illicit enrichment.

"The investigation established that in September 2022, the official opened a bank account in Austria and transferred over $540,000 to it in two payments," the SBI reported on its website on Wednesday.

However, as the bureau notes, when submitting her annual declaration for 2023, she did not report either the existence of the foreign bank account or the funds stored in it.

"According to the investigation data, the total amount of undeclared assets exceeds UAH 19.5 million," the Bureau specifies.

Currently, SBI employees are verifying the origin of these funds, as well as the possible involvement of the individual in other illegal schemes.

"As of today, the woman no longer holds a position within the system of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine," the SBI notes.

The former official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional submission of knowingly false data by a declaring entity, if such information differs from accurate data by an amount exceeding 2,500 living wages for able-bodied persons.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As reported, the SBI exposed the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Tetiana Krupa and her son, who held a leading position in the Main Directorate of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region, for illicit enrichment. During searches, nearly $6 million in cash in various currencies, branded jewelry, and valuables were found in their possession.

In October 2025, anti-corruption authorities completed the investigation into the illicit enrichment of the former head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during 2020-2024, with the assistance of her husband and son, Krupa illicitly enriched herself by UAH 160 million. Part of the illegally obtained funds was legalized through the fictitious sale of real estate. Following this, with the assistance of her husband, the funds were taken abroad and placed in bank accounts.

After posting the designated bail, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the term of procedural obligations regarding the former head of the MSEC.

Tags: #msec #khmelnytsky #sbi

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