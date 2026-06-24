Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 24.06.2026

Management of TRC from Mykolaiv region to stand trial for torture during mobilization measures

2 min read
Management of TRC from Mykolaiv region to stand trial for torture during mobilization measures

Based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the management of a district territorial recruitment and support center (TRC) in Mykolaiv region will stand trial for torturing a man during mobilization measures.

"SBI employees have completed a pretrial investigation into the torture of a man in one of the departments of a district TRC in Mykolaiv region. The indictment has been sent to court," the SBI reported on its website on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau, in 2024, during mobilization measures, recruitment center employees brought a father of five children, who also had health problems, to the TRC.

"Despite this, he was declared fit for military service after a forced military medical commission examination," the report notes.

The SBI emphasizes: "When two military units refused to accept the man due to his health status, the TRC officials decided to fulfill the mobilization plan at any cost. For nine days, they illegally detained the victim, including in a basement, applying physical violence and psychological pressure to him."

According to the agency, the district TRC officials demanded that the man agree to mobilization allegedly voluntarily or sign documents stating he had no claims against the TRC employees.

"The victim was released only when they saw the consequences of the beating – numerous swellings and bodily injuries. Once free, the man immediately sought medical help," the Bureau specifies.

As a result of the illegal actions, the man suffered a concussion, a broken arm and rib, numerous abrasions, as well as infected wounds from being bound.

"The acting head of the fourth department of the Voznesensk district TRC of Mykolaiv region and two of his subordinates will stand trial. They are charged with torture and illegal deprivation of liberty committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI concludes.

Procedural supervision is carried out by the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the sphere of defense of the Southern Region.

Tags: #sbi #trc #torture #mykolaiv_region

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