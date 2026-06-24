Interfax-Ukraine
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14:58 24.06.2026

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

2 min read
Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Russia is moving air defense systems to Moscow and the illegally constructed bridge across the Kerch Strait from other regions under its control, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko.

"Intelligence obtained internal Russian documents with a realistic assessment of the consequences of Ukrainian long-range sanctions. The response measures of the Russian leadership to the current situation were also recorded. One of these measures is the movement of air defense systems from Russian regions to Moscow and to the Kerch Bridge. In fact, the Russians received commands to protect these two perimeters by weakening other directions on their territory and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. We will draw conclusions," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, fighters of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on the air defense systems of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait. In particular, near Kerch, two pieces of weaponry from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun systems, were hit.

"Russia is losing control over the sky of Crimea. Every destroyed air defense system and every hit military airfield opens up new opportunities for further Ukrainian strikes on the enemy’s military infrastructure. The State Security Service (SBU) will continue to methodically turn Crimea into a territory of permanent losses for the Russian army until it leaves the Ukrainian peninsula," the SBU stated on Wednesday.

Tags: #ivashchenko #air_defense #zelenskyy #main_intelligence_agency #moscow

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