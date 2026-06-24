Interfax-Ukraine
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14:53 24.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

More than 60,000 tonnes of Russian ammunition were recently liquidated at military warehouses near St. Petersburg by Ukrainian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko.

"First of all, we discussed the implementation of the plan for our long-range sanctions against Russia for this war and the steps necessary to bring peace closer. In particular, among the recent effective strikes on the territory of Russia, it is worth noting the liquidation of more than 60,000 tonnes of ammunition at the Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"In addition, the analysis conducted by military intelligence confirmed the achievement of the necessary targets from the list of Russian military productions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine accurately struck Russian enterprises that produce radio electronics and other critical components for the needs of the Russian army," Zelenskyy said.

He also reported on the preparation of new "completely fair steps in response to Russia’s prolongation of the war and strikes on the territory of Ukraine."

"It is important that the understanding reaches as many Russians as possible that the war is being dragged out precisely by the refusal of the Russian leadership from diplomacy. Ukraine has provided substantive diplomatic proposals," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #ammunition #ivashchenko #zelenskyy #main_intelligence_agency #st_petersburg

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