Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:49 24.06.2026

Russia kills employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region – official

1 min read
Russia kills employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region – official

An employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) was killed due to shelling by Russian troops in Kherson region, and it is preliminarily known about three more wounded representatives of this organization, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Russia killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA)," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, this happened due to shelling by Russia in Novopetrivka of the Vysokopillia community.

"A 24-year-old demining specialist received injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote, expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"It is also preliminarily known about three wounded representatives of this organization. The information is being clarified," he said.

Tags: #npa #kherson_region #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:47 24.06.2026
Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

Russia strikes Ukrnafta, Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region, employee seriously injured – Koretsky

17:53 24.06.2026
Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia beach rises to six – official

Injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia beach rises to six – official

17:03 24.06.2026
Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

16:22 24.06.2026
Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

17:39 23.06.2026
Beach where woman killed not among official recreation zones – official

Beach where woman killed not among official recreation zones – official

15:49 23.06.2026
Kyiv pays UAH 190 mln in material assistance to victims of Russian shelling since beginning of year

Kyiv pays UAH 190 mln in material assistance to victims of Russian shelling since beginning of year

19:00 22.06.2026
Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official

Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region kills one, injures nine – official

18:18 22.06.2026
Russian attacks on Kherson region injure five – official

Russian attacks on Kherson region injure five – official

17:56 19.06.2026
16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

13:51 19.06.2026
Russian strike on Kramatorsk kills 1, injures 3

Russian strike on Kramatorsk kills 1, injures 3

HOT NEWS

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupiers strike Zaporizhia coastal zone, three children injured – official

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy: Over 60,000 tonnes of ammunition liquidated at Russia's Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg

SBI probes media reports regarding Skelya assault regiment

LATEST

Lviv mayor announces six major URC 2026 agreements before conference opens

Poroshenko hands over 9 equipment repair systems, first batch of modernized Ai-Petri systems to AFU

Defense Council orders mandatory evacuation from 12 Chernihiv border settlements – official

Occupied Kherson region yields 7 rescued children – official

Volyn military unit official overpays UAH 1 mln for food supplies – SBI

Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

Sybiha calls on international community for vigilance over drills in Belarus' Grodno region

EU working group to reconsider assessment of screening results for Ukraine clusters 2-6 on Friday – media

Moscow refinery unlikely to resume production this year – media

Prisoner and Dnipropetrovsk region resident appropriate over UAH 2 mln received by military widow following husband's death

AD
AD