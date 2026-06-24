Russia kills employee of international humanitarian organization NPA in Kherson region – official

An employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) was killed due to shelling by Russian troops in Kherson region, and it is preliminarily known about three more wounded representatives of this organization, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Russia killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA)," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, this happened due to shelling by Russia in Novopetrivka of the Vysokopillia community.

"A 24-year-old demining specialist received injuries incompatible with life," Prokudin wrote, expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"It is also preliminarily known about three wounded representatives of this organization. The information is being clarified," he said.