Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

Photo: MFA

This year’s events at the Recovery Conference in Gdansk do not require the mandatory personal presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, but the diplomatic agency has been actively engaged in preparing for the event for many months, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi has said.

"This year’s URC events in Gdansk do not require the mandatory personal presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, just as on the Polish side, the focus is not on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic component, but on the governmental, economic, security, infrastructural, humanitarian, business, and other dimensions to which the Conference is dedicated. At the same time, the MFA and diplomacy are undoubtedly present and actively involved in this extremely important event," he told journalists on Wednesday.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Ukrainian diplomatic agency and the specialized department of economic diplomacy had been preparing, together with the government team and other involved agencies, the content of the Conference for many months and carried out direct organizational support for events, agreements, and negotiations within its framework.

"A great deal of work has been done, and we look forward to serious fruits. This year, the Ukrainian side is participating in the event at the highest governmental level, under the leadership of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Our goal is to avoid unnecessary politicization of this international event, to focus on pragmatics and concrete decisions to support Ukraine and Ukrainians at a time when this is especially necessary, in the fifth year of the full-scale aggression of Russia," the spokesperson said.

The MFA is convinced that this year’s Conference "will bring significant concrete results for our people and, despite everything, will become a success story for Ukraine, Poland, and dozens of international partners from the governmental and non-governmental sectors participating in it."

"We thank the Polish side for the high-quality co-organization of the event," Tykhyi said.