Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 24.06.2026

SBI probes media reports regarding Skelya assault regiment

2 min read
SBI probes media reports regarding Skelya assault regiment

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched a pretrial investigation into the facts published in the media regarding possible illegal actions against servicemen of the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya.

"SBI employees have launched a pretrial investigation into the facts published in the media regarding possible unlawful actions against servicemen of the Skelya assault regiment," the SBI reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is noted that the media provided information about the alleged use of violence, abuse of official authority, and other possible violations by certain officials of the unit.

In order to verify the stated information, SBI investigators entered the relevant data into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – abuse of power or official authority by a military official committed under martial law, which caused serious consequences.

Currently, a complex of procedural actions is being carried out, aimed at establishing an objective picture of the events, verifying the accuracy of the published facts, and clarifying all the circumstances set forth in the journalistic material.

"Based on the results of the investigation, a proper legal assessment will be given to the actions of all persons whose involvement in possible offenses will be established," the report says.

Procedural supervision is carried out by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the sphere of defense.

The day before, the Babel publication published an investigation into the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The article mentions non-combat losses of the regiment, in particular among the mobilized. According to witnesses, information is provided regarding the alleged use of violence and torture at training grounds and training centers. It is also noted that there was likely a failure to provide timely medical assistance to the soldiers.

Tags: #sbi #skelya

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