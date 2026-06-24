Russia launches drone strike on cinema in Konotop

Photo: Telegram Konotop today

Russian troops have attacked a cinema in the center of Konotop, Sumy region, with two drones, and two wounded pedestrians are currently reported, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin has said.

"A pair of Russian drones. An explosion, then another one. A cinema. Right in the center. Children nearby," he wrote in a series of posts on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Semenikhin, two wounded individuals are known. "One is seriously injured. A pedestrian. Has a leg severed… Another woman received a neck injury. Also a pedestrian."