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12:47 24.06.2026

Ukraine strikes Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, helium plant and space communications center in Russia

2 min read
Ukraine strikes Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, helium plant and space communications center in Russia
Photo: General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant in the Orenburg region of Russia and the only helium plant in Russia during the night of June 24, 2026.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprises, and the scale of the damage is being clarified. The distance to the targets is more than 1,200 km from the line of combat contact.

"The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the Orenburg Helium Plant (OHP) form a single complex. The GPP extracts purified natural gas and sulfur (which, in particular, is used for the production of explosives and black powder). The OHP takes the purified sulfur-free gas and, through deep cooling, extracts the most valuable components from it – helium (an inert gas used in liquid-propellant rocket engines and guidance systems) and ethane (which is a key component for raw materials in the synthesis of special plastics, cable insulation for aviation, and key plasticizers for solid rocket propellants and powders)," the report says.

The Orenburg GPP is one of the world’s largest gas chemical complexes, commissioned in 1974 and built with the participation of foreigners. The capacity of the facility is 45 billion cubic meters of gas per year; the plant accounts for 60% of all gas processed by Gazprom Pererabotka.

Also, according to the General Staff, a drone storage facility of Russia was hit in the area of Alekseyevka in the Belgorod region of Russia. Strikes were also carried out against UAV control points of Russia in the areas of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Basan and Hrozove in the Zaporizhia region on the temporarily occupied territories of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi in the Kursk region of Russia, as well as Zhuravlevka in the Belgorod region of Russia.

In addition, based on the results of data analysis, the destruction of two uncrewed surface vessels of Russia on June 23, 2026, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea was confirmed.

Damage to two buildings followed by burning was confirmed on the territory of the Vladimir space communications center in the Vladimir region of Russia, which ensures the functioning of satellite and deep space communications systems used, in particular, in the interests of the security structures of Russia.

Tags: #general_staff

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