Interfax-Ukraine
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12:32 24.06.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hosts educational webinars for women entrepreneurs

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hosts educational webinars for women entrepreneurs

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), together with the NGO UMIND, held a series of educational webinars for women entrepreneurs in June as part of the program "Supporting the Expansion of Women's Economic Empowerment in Ukraine."

"The June series began with open business consultations and the analysis of practical case studies... More than 400 participants from different regions of the country joined the events," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Participants learned how to develop business connections, build effective networking strategies, and scale their businesses. During a webinar on trademarks, they explored how to protect intellectual property, prevent copying, create franchise models, and safely sell products online.

The topic of building a strong team was discussed during the session "People for Your Business: How to Find the Right Talent and Build an Effective Team." Participants learned interview techniques and discovered why soft skills often determine success more than technical competencies.

The final discussion brought together entrepreneurs who had already secured grant funding. They shared practical solutions covering everything from project launch and fund utilization to overcoming real-world challenges.

"The June webinars helped participants understand the legal nuances of running a business, learn effective hiring practices, and receive a powerful dose of motivation from experienced practitioners," the URCS said.

The events are being held within the framework of the "Supporting the Expansion of Women's Economic Empowerment in Ukraine" program, implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Österreichisches Rotes Kreuz (Austrian Red Cross) with support from NACHBAR IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency, and with organizational and technical support from NGO UMind.

 

Tags: #webinars #urcs

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