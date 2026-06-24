SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has hit air defense systems of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait, as well as the infrastructure of the Saki and Hvardiyske military airfields on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SBU has said.

"Fulfilling the tasks set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warriors of the SBU ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center carried out successful strikes against the air defense assets of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait, as well as against the infrastructure of the Saki and Hvardiyske military airfields on the temporarily occupied territory of the AR Crimea," the Ukrainian special service reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the special operation, four hangars for storing aviation equipment were hit at the Saki military airfield.

"In addition, near Kerch, two pieces of weaponry from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system were hit, as well as two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun systems," the agency emphasized.

The SBU specifies that this is already the fourth Pantsir-S1 hit by SBU Alpha in this area.

"Russian forces are losing control over the sky of Crimea. Every destroyed air defense complex and every hit military airfield opens up new opportunities for further Ukrainian strikes on the military infrastructure of Russia. The SBU will continue to methodically turn Crimea into a territory of constant losses for the Russian army until it leaves the Ukrainian peninsula," the report concludes.