Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:25 24.06.2026

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

2 min read
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has hit air defense systems of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait, as well as the infrastructure of the Saki and Hvardiyske military airfields on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SBU has said.

"Fulfilling the tasks set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warriors of the SBU ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center carried out successful strikes against the air defense assets of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait, as well as against the infrastructure of the Saki and Hvardiyske military airfields on the temporarily occupied territory of the AR Crimea," the Ukrainian special service reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the special operation, four hangars for storing aviation equipment were hit at the Saki military airfield.

"In addition, near Kerch, two pieces of weaponry from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system were hit, as well as two Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun systems," the agency emphasized.

The SBU specifies that this is already the fourth Pantsir-S1 hit by SBU Alpha in this area.

"Russian forces are losing control over the sky of Crimea. Every destroyed air defense complex and every hit military airfield opens up new opportunities for further Ukrainian strikes on the military infrastructure of Russia. The SBU will continue to methodically turn Crimea into a territory of constant losses for the Russian army until it leaves the Ukrainian peninsula," the report concludes.

Tags: #air_defense #sbu #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:44 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

14:26 23.06.2026
Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

09:43 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

15:29 22.06.2026
Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:27 22.06.2026
Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

16:14 20.06.2026
Ukraine downs 92 of 99 drones, 7 hits reported across 3 locations

Ukraine downs 92 of 99 drones, 7 hits reported across 3 locations

13:26 19.06.2026
SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

13:14 19.06.2026
Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

12:09 19.06.2026
Wiretapping device found in home of NABU detective unit head, NABU says SBU officer involved

Wiretapping device found in home of NABU detective unit head, NABU says SBU officer involved

11:40 19.06.2026
SBU and National Police detain hackers who created copy of Reserv+ to profit from draft evaders

SBU and National Police detain hackers who created copy of Reserv+ to profit from draft evaders

HOT NEWS

Fatalities from Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 4, 27 injured – official

Dpty PM: Development Ministry plans to sign agreements worth over EUR 1.5 bln at URC 2026

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

LATEST

Kwasniewski predicts ceasefire in Ukraine in coming months: now we have storm before calm

Russia launches drone strike on cinema in Konotop

Ukraine strikes Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, helium plant and space communications center in Russia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hosts educational webinars for women entrepreneurs

Zelenskyy decision not to attend URC 2026 de-escalates tension between countries - Polish social services minister

USF reports strike on main electrical substation of Sevastopol

Ukraine orders over 500,000 drones for combat points via Brave1 Market – Defense Minister

90% of polled Ukrainians strive for constructive interaction with Poland – KIIS survey

Kryvyi Rih declares day of mourning today

Russian attacks on Zaporizhia region kill one person, injure 12 more over past day – official

AD
AD