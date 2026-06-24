Interfax-Ukraine
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10:49 24.06.2026

USF reports strike on main electrical substation of Sevastopol

1 min read
USF reports strike on main electrical substation of Sevastopol
Photo: Telegram Крымский ветер

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike during the night of June 24 on the main electrical substation of Sevastopol in temporarily occupied Crimea, alongside engagements against 48 operational and planned military targets across the southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

"The main electrical substation of Sevastopol, which distributes generation from the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant (substation 330/220/110/35kV Sevastopol), grew tired during the night of June 24. There will be no movie, and as it turns out, there is no such thing as too much light," USF Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Brovdi, the mission was carried out by personnel of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center in coordination with the newly established Deep Strike Center of the USF.

"During the night of June 24, USF birds effectively hit 48 operational and planned military targets in the operational depth of Russia on the southern occupied territories," Brovdi said.

Tags: #substations #electrical #sevastopol

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