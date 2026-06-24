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10:38 24.06.2026

Ukraine orders over 500,000 drones for combat points via Brave1 Market – Defense Minister

2 min read
Ukraine orders over 500,000 drones for combat points via Brave1 Market – Defense Minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Servicemen from more than 400 combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already ordered over 500,000 drones for combat points through the Brave1 Market, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov has said..

"In August last year, we launched an updated version of the e-Bali (points) program integrated with the Brave1 Market marketplace, where the military can exchange e-Bali for drones, ground robotic systems, electronic warfare, and other technologies. Today, it is already used by more than 400 combat units that have ordered more than 500,000 drones and other equipment for combat points," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 800+ Ukrainian products are available for points on the marketplace: drones, ground robotic systems, and electronic warfare. Units can quickly receive exactly the solutions needed to perform combat missions in a specific sector of the front.

"The formula is as simple as possible: a unit performs combat missions → receives e-Bali → chooses the necessary technologies on Brave1 Market. Points are accrued not only for hitting the enemy, but also for reconnaissance, logistics, and evacuation missions. The more effectively a unit works, the more additional capabilities it receives," Fedorov said.

"The military chooses – the state provides. Units directly order the necessary equipment from manufacturers, and payment and fast delivery are provided by DOT-Chain Defence. Such a model gives units more flexibility on the battlefield, and the state – real data on the effectiveness of various means. It is this information that becomes the basis for scaling the most effective technologies for the Defense Forces," Fedorov said.

Tags: #drones #brave1

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