Interfax-Ukraine
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09:47 24.06.2026

Kryvyi Rih declares day of mourning today

1 min read
Kryvyi Rih declares day of mourning today

In Kryvyi Rih today, June 24, is a day of mourning.

"The city bows its head in memory of four of its residents whose lives were taken by Russian ballistic missiles. Two men and two women. They were 25, 34, 54, and 62 years old," Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Earlier, he reported four dead and 30 wounded.

"Five more people required medical assistance. Among them is a 4-year-old boy. He will receive outpatient treatment. In total, 30 people were wounded. Out of them, 17 are hospitalized. Five people are in serious condition," Hanzha said.

Tags: #mourning #kryvyi_rih

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