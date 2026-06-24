Russian attacks on Zaporizhia region kill one person, injure 12 more over past day – official

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

One person was killed and 12 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia, and Polohy districts, while during the day Russia launched 1,021 strikes on 38 settlements in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Some 135 reports were received regarding damage to housing, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities," according to a post on the Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, over the past day, Russian troops launched 11 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Maryivka, Yuliivka, Samiilivka, Mykhailivka, Novosoloshyne, Orikhiv, Svoboda, Mykilske, and Chervona Krynytsia.

In addition, 785 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV, attacked Zaporizhia, Vilniansk, and a number of settlements in the region.

Two shellings from multiple launch rocket systems were also recorded in Novoiakovlivka and Huliaipilske.

Furthermore, 223 artillery strikes hit Richne, Novoiakovlivka, Stepnohirськ, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Dobropillya, Rybne, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Sviatopetrivka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove.