Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:41 24.06.2026

Trump impressed by Ukraine's military results – media

1 min read
Trump impressed by Ukraine's military results – media
Photo: https://nypost.com/

During a private conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump stated that he is "impressed by the military results" of Ukraine, Financial Times reports with reference to informed sources who participated in or were briefed on the relevant contacts.

"Trump was 'hugely impressed and enthusiastic' about Ukraine’s recent campaign of long-range strikes on targets deep inside Russia at last week’s G7 summit, said two people briefed on the private discussions among the leaders. Trump at that summit also agreed to increase sanctions on Russian energy," the article says.

The FT article notes that the American side is also considering the issue of further support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of air defense systems, while European allies are urging Washington to maintain and strengthen military aid to Kyiv.

According to the publication, irritation is also growing in Moscow over the change in US approaches to the war, in particular due to assessments of Russia's prospects on the battlefield and the strengthening of Western support for Ukraine.

Tags: #presidents #war #usa

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