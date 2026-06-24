Sybiha discusses security situation, defense support, European integration of Ukraine with German counterpart

Photo: MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during which the parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the issue of achieving peace, strengthening Ukraine's defense support, preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, and the progress of Ukraine's European integration.

Sybiha emphasized that security is indivisible, and Ukraine's strength is necessary for lasting peace and stability on the continent. He also thanked Germany for its unwavering support and leadership, particularly in the field of defense cooperation.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield, efforts to achieve peace, and our shared responsibility for ensuring the security of Europe. Our security is indivisible, and the strength of Ukraine is necessary for lasting peace and stability on the continent," according to a post on the X social network.

The interlocutors paid special attention to further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, primarily in the area of air defense.

"We also focused on preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, Ukraine's recovery agenda, and the importance of attracting both public and private investments," Sybiha said.

The process of Ukraine's accession to the EU was also discussed, in particular the need to open all negotiation clusters and maintain the momentum of European integration.