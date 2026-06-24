Fatalities from Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih increases to 4, 27 injured – official

Photo: https://t.me/vilkul

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of a missile strike launched on the city the day before has increased to four, and the number of injured has also grown to 27 people, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported.

"At night, despite the fact that doctors fought for her life until the end, a 62-year-old woman died from numerous injuries incompatible with life. Condolences to family and friends...," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the number of injured has risen to 27 people. In the evening, the parents of a 4-year-old child turned to medical professionals.

As of the morning, 17 injured individuals remain in the city's hospitals. One of them is in critical condition, another is in very serious condition, and two are in serious but stabilized condition.

Vilkul also reported that June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih.

As reported, Russia launched a strike with ballistic weapons on the industrial infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday afternoon.

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported three dead and 23 wounded, one of whom was in serious condition. Head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported three dead and 19 wounded, five of whom were in serious condition.