Interfax-Ukraine
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08:31 24.06.2026

Ukraine repels 204 enemy attacks since beginning of day – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine repels 204 enemy attacks since beginning of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 204 combat engagements have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles, carried out 48 airstrikes, and dropped 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,037 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 2,140 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops," the General Staff informs.

According to information from the General Staff, the hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russia carried out 32 assault and offensive actions.

Tags: #general_staff

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