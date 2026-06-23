Interfax-Ukraine
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21:02 23.06.2026

Zelenskyy: All difficulties should make Russians end war

1 min read
Zelenskyy: All difficulties should make Russians end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted the "long-range sanctions" of the Defense Forces, which are actually working toward peace.

"Every day it is visible that Ukrainian accuracy is working. I am grateful to all the forces involved. Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, SBU, GUR, all our units—thank you. This pressure of ours and every other form of pressure on Russia must continue to work and result in peace," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy noted that "already the majority in Russia is raising complaints to Putin that there is no end in sight to his war, and all the current difficulties for the Russians should bring them closer to the thought that this war is theirs, and it is not just 'rocks from the sky,' and that their war must end. Real negotiations are needed; Ukraine has made all the proposals for this," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "the work on producing weapons in Ukraine and together with partners for our long-range sanctions and also our completely fair medium-range responses against the occupier is well established."

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy

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