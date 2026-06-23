Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 23.06.2026

Dpty PM: Development Ministry plans to sign agreements worth over EUR 1.5 bln at URC 2026

2 min read
Dpty PM: Development Ministry plans to sign agreements worth over EUR 1.5 bln at URC 2026
Photo: Министерство развития громад и территорий Украины / https://mindev.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development plans to sign, at the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine (URC 2026) agreements worth over EUR 1.5 billion, which will include initiatives for recovery in the areas of housing policy and infrastructure, as well as initiatives for the country's recovery through a regional approach.

"We have a large package of agreements scheduled for signing with partner countries, international financial institutions, and banks. For our ministry, which is one of the key stakeholders at this conference, it is of great importance," Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the Ministry of Development plans to sign an agreement for EUR 140 million in emergency targeted assistance from the Council of Europe Development Bank for people who have been left homeless.

Specifically, EUR 80 million will be allocated for the implementation of new housing vouchers under the eRecovery program – UAH 2 million will be provided to defenders who have left their homes in the temporarily occupied territory, and who are combatants or have been classified as having a first- or second-degree disability as a result of Russian aggression.

Kuleba said the EUR 80 million is a contribution for 2026, of which the first tranche of EUR 40 million will be received this year, with the second tranche scheduled for 2027. Thus, in total, more than 2,000 families will receive vouchers, with over 1,000 families receiving them as early as September of this year.

An additional EUR 60 million will also be allocated to housing, particularly for veterans, Kuleba said.

Among other things, a tranche for the HOME project is also being allocated-EUR 50 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank and EUR 50 million from the Government of the Italian Republic to compensate for destroyed housing under the eRecovery program.

"Regardless of any political considerations, we can speak of its (URC 2026) success, as it involves the signing of various agreements, memorandums, and other documents – totaling over EUR 1.5 billion," the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery said.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will take place on June 25-26 in Gdańsk, Poland. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Tags: #agreements #intentions #urc

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