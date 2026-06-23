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20:44 23.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The air defense supply schedule is the key schedule for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated, emphasizing that this is precisely what the team of the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must focus on.

"The air defense supply schedule is the key schedule for Ukraine and the personal responsibility of diplomats across all areas of such cooperation with our partners," he emphasized. The President noted that the team of the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must focus precisely on this: "Results are needed," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Tuesday.

According to him, detailed meetings were held these days with the diplomatic team regarding most of the events leading up to August. "There will be many activities. The most important thing is for Ukraine to receive air defense systems exactly as needed and exactly as our partners promise," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #air_defense #zelenskyy #supply

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