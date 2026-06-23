Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko the tasks for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is set to start in Gdańsk.

"It is important that there is constructiveness in relations with Poland, and I am grateful to all partners) – everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine) – everyone who has prepared substantive things for the meetings in Gdańsk," the President said in his evening address.

He reminded that Prime Minister Svyrydenko will head the Ukrainian delegation.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will take place on June 25-26 in the city of Gdańsk, Poland.