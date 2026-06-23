Enemy drops three KABs on Zaporizhia district, woman killed, two more injured – official

Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian forces have dropped three guided aerial bombs on Marivka (Zaporizhia region), killing a woman and injuring two others, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has reported.

"A woman was killed, and two more were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia district," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As Fedorov specified, the incident occurred in Marivka, where the enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village. A shop and residential buildings were also damaged.