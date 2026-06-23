Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:24 23.06.2026

Enemy drops three KABs on Zaporizhia district, woman killed, two more injured – official

1 min read
Enemy drops three KABs on Zaporizhia district, woman killed, two more injured – official
Photo: https://t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian forces have dropped three guided aerial bombs on Marivka (Zaporizhia region), killing a woman and injuring two others, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has reported.

"A woman was killed, and two more were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia district," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As Fedorov specified, the incident occurred in Marivka, where the enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village. A shop and residential buildings were also damaged.

Tags: #zaporizhia #victim

MORE ABOUT

14:23 22.06.2026
Russian Chernika drone shot down over Zaporizhia for first time using General Cherry AIR interceptor

Russian Chernika drone shot down over Zaporizhia for first time using General Cherry AIR interceptor

09:35 19.06.2026
Two people wounded in overnight shelling of Zaporizhia – SES

Two people wounded in overnight shelling of Zaporizhia – SES

12:06 17.06.2026
URCS helps liquidate consequences of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

URCS helps liquidate consequences of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

15:18 12.06.2026
Russian drone injures woman in Zaporizhia – official

Russian drone injures woman in Zaporizhia – official

14:19 12.06.2026
Russia attacks Nova Post terminal in Zaporizhia

Russia attacks Nova Post terminal in Zaporizhia

13:34 12.06.2026
Russia shelling damages logistics terminal in Zaporizhia – official

Russia shelling damages logistics terminal in Zaporizhia – official

08:43 11.06.2026
Russians attack Zaporizhia region, eight wounded

Russians attack Zaporizhia region, eight wounded

08:42 10.06.2026
Russian attack on Zaporizhia wounds 59-year-old woman

Russian attack on Zaporizhia wounds 59-year-old woman

15:21 09.06.2026
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team assisted victims following a Russian drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhia.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team assisted victims following a Russian drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhia.

10:18 09.06.2026
Russian attacks injure 32 in Zaporizhia, including 5 children – SES

Russian attacks injure 32 in Zaporizhia, including 5 children – SES

HOT NEWS

Dpty PM: Development Ministry plans to sign agreements worth over EUR 1.5 bln at URC 2026

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

Ukraine to present AI program for city reconstruction at URC 2026

LATEST

Zelenskyy: All difficulties should make Russians end war

Dpty PM: Development Ministry plans to sign agreements worth over EUR 1.5 bln at URC 2026

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

Development Ministry plans to raise over EUR 20 mln for Ukrzaliznytsia at URC 2026

Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

Ukraine to present AI program for city reconstruction at URC 2026

Svyrydenko hands OECD secretary-general letter renewing membership bid

Occupiers take lives of six people in Dnipropetrovsk region, another 32 injured – official

MFA: PM leading Ukraine's URC 2026 delegation is fully justified

AD
AD