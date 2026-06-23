Interfax-Ukraine
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20:14 23.06.2026

Development Ministry plans to raise over EUR 20 mln for Ukrzaliznytsia at URC 2026

2 min read
Development Ministry plans to raise over EUR 20 mln for Ukrzaliznytsia at URC 2026
Photo: Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine/ https://mindev.gov.ua/

More than EUR 20 million is expected to be raised for JSC Ukrzaliznytsia during the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine (URC 2026) as part of the business component, which will involve the signing of certain documents, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the ministry, as part of its resilience efforts, will present situation centers that have been deployed throughout the country. These are centers where dispatchers coordinate air raid alerts or any other threats online 24/7, making decisions regarding train stoppages, the evacuation of people, or changes to freight routes.

"This is very serious work that helps us minimize damage and save the lives of passengers and employees, despite constant attacks," Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery also noted that Ukrzaliznytsia and the port sector are bearing the brunt of the constant enemy shelling.

"The Russians are doing this entirely deliberately, knowing that this way they can destroy our export potential so that we cannot ship out what we produce," Kuleba said.

Earlier reports indicated that since the beginning of this year alone, the enemy has launched more than 1,500 attack drones at Ukrainian ports.

In addition, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 966 port infrastructure facilities and more than 200 civilian vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

Furthermore, 257 civilians have been injured or killed as a result of attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Ukrzaliznytsia, for its part, noted that during the first quarter of 2026, the enemy carried out 541 strikes on railway infrastructure and rolling stock.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will take place on June 25-26 in Gdańsk, Poland. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Tags: #gdansk #conference #ukrzaliznytsia

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