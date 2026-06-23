Interfax-Ukraine
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20:08 23.06.2026

Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

2 min read
Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026
Photo: Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine/ https://mindev.gov.ua/

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development will present at the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery (URC 2026) its first major portfolio of public-private partnership projects in the infrastructure sector, specifically involving JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, highways, seaports, and water supply facilities.

"We are preparing our first major portfolio for presentation – it consists of 35 public-private partnership projects specifically related to infrastructure," Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, in the context of the concession tender for the Black Sea port, the ministry cannot currently disclose the terms of the agreement proposed by the participants, but expects this to send a strong signal to other investors who are coming to Ukraine despite the hostilities.

Among other things, the Ministry of Development is likely to announce the launch of the next concession tender in the maritime sector, which will concern ferry services – specifically, the ferry terminal at the port of Chornomorsk (berths 26-28).

"It is impossible to say that the state will invest large sums in the development of seaports in the coming years, because in the infrastructure sector alone, the direct cost of the damage currently stands at approximately $90 billion," Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery also said the ministry's policy is to continue working with investors, both Ukrainian and foreign.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will take place on June 25-26 in Gdańsk, Poland. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Tags: #gdansk #presentation #conference

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