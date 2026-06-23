Ukraine to present AI program for city reconstruction at URC 2026

Photo: Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine/ https://mindev.gov.ua/

The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories will present a new program at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) that uses artificial intelligence to process a data array in about three hours, which was previously compiled taking into account the destroyed parts of Ukraine.

"While it used to take months, and sometimes even longer, to perform such calculations and prepare the necessary solutions, today the program completes this work in about three hours,"Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, during the conference, the ministry will present the corresponding model based on Kupyansk, a city in Kharkiv region that has suffered severe destruction.

"By selecting the relevant criteria, we upload them and receive a full report in 30 minutes on how this model envisions the reconstruction of Kupyansk or any other city," Kuleba added, noting separately that the overall plan is to expand the results to the level of the region and the entire country as a whole.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration also specified that a Ukrainian IT company has been involved in implementing the software for this project, and its presentation will take place directly during the conference.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) will be held on June 25-26 in the city of Gdańsk, Poland. The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

The full text of the interview will be published on the website of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.