Svyrydenko hands OECD secretary-general letter renewing membership bid

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, during a meeting with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, discussed the results of three OECD reviews regarding Ukraine in the areas of infrastructure, public administration, and justice, and handed him a letter on renewing the request for membership in the organization.

"The results of the reviews confirm the country's readiness for the next stage—acquiring the status of a candidate for accession to the Organisation. I handed over a letter from the government of Ukraine regarding the renewal of the request for OECD membership and expect the negotiation process to begin in the very near future," she wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Cormann stated that Ukraine is already considered a prospective member of the OECD, but accession will require difficult structural reforms.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka emphasized that Ukraine expects to become a candidate for OECD membership in 2026.