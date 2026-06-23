Occupiers take lives of six people in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, another 32 injured – official

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Six people have been killed and another 32 people have been injured in Dnipropetrovsk oblast due to hostile shelling as of 18:30 on June 23, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has reported.

"Six people were killed, and another 32 people sustained injuries. The enemy attacked two districts of the oblast nearly 50 times with drones, missiles, and artillery," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. Two men, aged 25 and 34, and a 54-year-old woman were killed. Another 26 people were injured. Six of the victims are in hospital in serious condition. Eleven people are hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest will receive outpatient treatment.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under fire. An agricultural enterprise, a post office, shops, pharmacies, a gas station, apartment buildings, private houses, and cars were damaged. A 70-year-old man and women aged 40 and 44 were killed. Men aged 26 and 73 were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Another four people will receive outpatient treatment.